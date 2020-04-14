Puthandu 2020: Wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp messages, GIF images to convey Tamil New Year greetings

Puthandu is a festival which marks the beginning of the Tamil New Year. This year, Puthandu 2020 is being celebrated on 14 April.

Puthandu falls on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai. On this day, people follow the ritual of Kanni, which is believed to bring prosperity and happiness. In the ritual, people put three fruits on a tray, apart from silver or gold jewellery, money, areca nut, betel leaves and flowers.

Tamilians celebrate this day by waking up early, taking a bath and decorating their house. Puthandu, like any other Indian festival, is also associated with its delicacies. On the occasion of Puthandu, one sweet and the other sour dishes are prepared.

As people this year cannot meet their relatives and friends on Puthandu due to coronavirus lockdown, here are some wishes that you can share with your near and dear ones:

- May you and your family nembers be blessed with good health and good fortune this Puthandu. Happy Tamil New Year! Puthandu Vazthukal 2020!

- On this Tamil New Year, I wish that you are showered with the best of divine blessings that fill your life with new ppportunities and heart with eternal happiness. Puthandu Vazthukal 2020.

- Wish that this Tamil New Year brings into your life lots of good things and good times. Puthandu Vazthukal!

- Sending my warmest greetings to you this new year. May you fulfil all your new year resolutions. Puthandu Vazhtukal!

- Happy New Year to you and your family, may you have a great time all through the year. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Facebook greetings

- Hope this new year, ushers in hope, a renewed confidence and the will power to fight all odds and emerge as a winner. Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal.

- On the joyous occasion of Varsha Pirappu, here’s praying that God blesses you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity.

- May this new year usher in a new dawn, new hope, peace, joy and happiness. Ellorkum Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal.

- This new year, I hope and pray that the almighty restores peace and harmony in society. May no one suffer from illness and may there be no war. A very Happy Puthandu to you and your loved ones.

WhatsApp GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.