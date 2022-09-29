Punjab: Woman gives birth on hospital floor after allegedly being denied admission to labour room

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old woman was forced to give birth to a baby girl on the hospital floor after allegedly being denied entry to the labour room at the Civil Hospital in Punjab’s Pathankot.

Videos of the incident which happened on Tuesday night have been doing the round on social media.

Sharing the videos on Twitter, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala asked if this is Punjab’s ruling party AAP’s “world-class health model?”

The disturbing video clips show the woman lying on the floor with her newborn baby.

She is surrounded by people but no hospital staff is seen attending to her.

“The staff behaved rudely with us and shut the labour room’s door. They also asked us to go to a hospital in Amritsar,” the woman’s husband 51-year-old Jangi Lal told Hindustan Times.

“My wife was crying in pain but she was not even offered a bed,” Lal who works as a labourer added.

The baby is believed to be under medical observation.

Meanwhile, the hospital has denied the couple’s allegations.

The hospital’s senior medical officer Dr. Sunil told Hindustan Times that the staff asked the woman to undergo medical tests but the woman’s husband’s refused.

The SMO also told the daily that the husband was drunk and refused to let his wife get admitted to the labour room.

