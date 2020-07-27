Punjab to award Rs 5,100 cash prize to each students scoring 98% or above in PSEB class 12 exams, announces Amarinder Singh

The report said that out of 1,903 government senior secondary schools in the state, 1,204 achieved 100 percent result.

Students who have secured above 98 percent in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 board examination 2020 will be receiving a cash prize of Rs 5,100 each.

CM @capt_amarinder Singh announced a cash prize of Rs. 5,100 each for 335 students who scored above 98% in PSEB Class 12th exams and also appreciated the hard work of teachers in achieving an unprecedented pass percentage of 94.32 in Govt Schools. pic.twitter.com/PsEogxwITV — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) July 25, 2020

According to a report by The Indian Express, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has announced the decision during his weekly live interaction session #AskCaptain on Facebook.

The report said that out of 1,903 government senior secondary schools in the state, 1,204 achieved 100 percent result. Only 528 private schools, out of 1,718, could manage to get 100 percent result.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, as many as 335 students from across the state of Punjab will be getting the cash price. It includes 52 students from Ludhiana.

The report quoted Akashdeep Singh of Government Senior Secondary School who bagged 99.33 percent saying that he would keep the money in his savings account. Akashdeep aspires to be a lawyer and will be utilising the money in his further studies.

Jasdeep Kaur of Government Girls Senior Secondary School who secured 98.22 percent marks said that the cash prize will help her take admission in a law college, but she is worried about how she will be paying the semester fees due to financial constraints at her home.

A report by Jagran Josh said that the Punjab chief minister lauded the hard work of the government school teachers who prepared the students for the examinations.

The chief minister said that the state government has launched a slew of initiatives to ensure that the quality education in the government schools improves.

He also clarified that the exam for Open School Students that are still pending will be held later. The students will be for now get provisional admission to higher classes.

The PSEB declared the Class 12 result on 21 July. The pass percentage of government schools this year was 94.32 percent, affiliated schools was 91.84 percent, and associated schools was 87.04 percent.

The overall pass percentage recorded this year was at 90.98 percent. Girls have performed better with 94.83 percent, whereas 90.99 percent boys passed the board exam.