Punjab: Several killed, dozen hospitalised in Ludhiana gas leak
At least nine people have been killed and 11 were hospitalised following an alleged case of gas leak in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana in Punjab on Sunday
Ludhiana Gas Leak: At least nine people have been killed and 11 were hospitalised following an alleged case of gas leak in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana in Punjab on Sunday.
#WATCH | Punjab: An incident of gas leak reported in Giaspura area of Ludhiana.
Police say, "At least 5 casualties reported. 5-6 people fell unconscious and they have been admitted to a hospital. A rescue team has been called to the spot. A team of doctors & ambulances have… pic.twitter.com/e3NTMKBu3z
— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
Related Articles
"At least 5 casualties reported. 5-6 people fell unconscious and they have been admitted to a hospital. A rescue team has been called to the spot. A team of doctors and ambulances have also been called," a police official told the media.
#WATCH | Punjab: NDRF personnel reach the spot in Giaspura area of Ludhiana where a gas leak claimed 9 lives; 11 others are hospitalised.
Local officials say that the area has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/BuxUEb8SCq
— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
Officials were quoted as saying by ANI that the area has been cordoned off. Officials from the local administration and police have reached the spot along with NDRF teams.
#WATCH | Ludhiana gas leak | Locals narrate their ordeal as Giaspura area, where the incident occurred, gets vacated by the administration.
"...I came to know that five members of my family are unconscious," says a local. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/KlXNNj13BZ
— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
"Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. Nine people died in this incident and 11 are sick," Ludhiana West SDM Swati Tiwana said.
#WATCH | Punjab: Nine dead, 11 hospitalised in an incident of gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana. Visuals from the spot as local administration and medical team reach the spot.
Local officials say that the area has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/moDPTVG8XS
— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
Further investigation is underway.
(With agency inputs)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
The many crimes of Amritpal Singh, Waris Punjab De leader and Khalistan sympathiser, arrested in Punjab
Amritpal Singh, who was on the run since 18 March, was arrested on Sunday from Rode village in Punjab’s Moga. It was at the birthplace of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale that he took over the radical outfit Waris Punjab De. The 29-year-old radical preacher is a follower of the slain militant
This is Punjab not India: Girl with tricolour painted on face denied entry at Golden Temple | WATCH
The incident comes amid growing tensions regarding Sikh separatist movement in the Indian state of Punjab
Olympian Kaur Singh, only Indian boxer to fight Muhammad Ali, dies at 74
Kaur Singh who served in the Indian Army later went on to win international awards in boxing.