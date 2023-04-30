Punjab: Several killed, dozen hospitalised in Ludhiana gas leak

Ludhiana Gas Leak: At least nine people have been killed and 11 were hospitalised following an alleged case of gas leak in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana in Punjab on Sunday.

#WATCH | Punjab: An incident of gas leak reported in Giaspura area of Ludhiana. Police say, "At least 5 casualties reported. 5-6 people fell unconscious and they have been admitted to a hospital. A rescue team has been called to the spot. A team of doctors & ambulances have… pic.twitter.com/e3NTMKBu3z — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

"At least 5 casualties reported. 5-6 people fell unconscious and they have been admitted to a hospital. A rescue team has been called to the spot. A team of doctors and ambulances have also been called," a police official told the media.

#WATCH | Punjab: NDRF personnel reach the spot in Giaspura area of Ludhiana where a gas leak claimed 9 lives; 11 others are hospitalised. Local officials say that the area has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/BuxUEb8SCq — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Officials were quoted as saying by ANI that the area has been cordoned off. Officials from the local administration and police have reached the spot along with NDRF teams.

#WATCH | Ludhiana gas leak | Locals narrate their ordeal as Giaspura area, where the incident occurred, gets vacated by the administration. "...I came to know that five members of my family are unconscious," says a local. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/KlXNNj13BZ — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

"Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. Nine people died in this incident and 11 are sick," Ludhiana West SDM Swati Tiwana said.

#WATCH | Punjab: Nine dead, 11 hospitalised in an incident of gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana. Visuals from the spot as local administration and medical team reach the spot. Local officials say that the area has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/moDPTVG8XS — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Further investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)

