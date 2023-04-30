India

Punjab: Several killed, dozen hospitalised in Ludhiana gas leak

At least nine people have been killed and 11 were hospitalised following an alleged case of gas leak in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana in Punjab on Sunday

Ajeyo Basu April 30, 2023 10:53:47 IST
Ludhiana Gas Leak: At least nine people have been killed and 11 were hospitalised following an alleged case of gas leak in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana in Punjab on Sunday.

"At least 5 casualties reported. 5-6 people fell unconscious and they have been admitted to a hospital. A rescue team has been called to the spot. A team of doctors and ambulances have also been called," a police official told the media.

Officials were quoted as saying by ANI that the area has been cordoned off. Officials from the local administration and police have reached the spot along with NDRF teams.

"Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. Nine people died in this incident and 11 are sick," Ludhiana West SDM Swati Tiwana said.

Further investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)

Updated Date: April 30, 2023 10:53:47 IST

