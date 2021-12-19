The Punjab Police DGP tweeted that he had taken 'serious note' of the unfortunate incidents

A second man was beaten to death in Punjab in 24 hours over an allegation of sacrilege, according to several media reports.

According to NDTV, residents of Nijampur village in Kapurthala district allegedly caught the man from a gurdwara early this morning. They claimed that he was seen "disrespecting" Nishan Sahib (the Sikh flag) around 4 am.

As per NDTV, a police team reached the spot and took the man into custody but the Sikh groups insisted he be questioned in front of them. The man was killed by the locals after a scuffle with the police, as per the report.

The man's age and identity are yet to be ascertained.

The Times of India reported that the gurudwara caretaker Amarjit Singh, in a Facebook livestream, said he saw the man discrespecting the Nishan Sahib when he came out for daily prayers at 4 am. "When I confronted him he tried to escape in the dark but was caught after some time," the report quoted Singh as saying.

"He also said he was 'sent' from Delhi and a sister of his has been 'killed for sacrilege' at another place," Singh claimed.

The Punjab Police DGP tweeted that he had taken "serious note" of the unfortunate incidents:

I have taken serious note of the unfortunate incidents in Amritsar and Kapurthala. Any attempt to violate the communal harmony in the state will be dealt with a firm hand. Stern action will be taken against all those disturbing the law and order in Punjab. #PunjabStandsTogether — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the Punjab deputy chief minister on Sunday said a Special Investigation Team had been constituted over the Sri Darbar Sahib incident and would submit its investigation report in two days.

Terming sacrilege incident at Sri Darbar Sahib most unfortunate, Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said that a Special Investigation Team under DCP Law & Order had been constituted, which would present investigation report within two days: Deputy CM Office pic.twitter.com/kCfweVI0Vm — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Also on Sunday, the RSS condemned the incident at the Golden Temple and demanded action against perpetrators:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) condemns the incident that took place at Golden Temple, Amritsar, yesterday, 18 December. Action must be taken against perpetrators pic.twitter.com/c3y3uxevTE — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

On Saturday, a youth hailing from Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The man was caught by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee task force members. When he was being taken to the SGPC office, the angry crowd thrashed him that later led to his death.

"The man, about 20 to 25 years of age who had a yellow cloth tied on his head jumped the fence. The people inside held him and escorted him out to the corridor where there was a violent altercation and he died," Parminder Singh Bhandal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Amritsar, said.

All CCTV cameras were being checked to know when he entered the Golden Temple and how many people were with him.

After the incident, a large number of Sikh devotees and various Sikh outfits slammed the SGPC for its laxity.

A heavy police force has been deployed around the SGPC complex at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in order to maintain law and order.

