Punjab: RPG attack on police station Tarn Taran, no injuries reported

Tarn Taran (Punjab): A police station in Tarn Taran, Punjab was attacked with a rocket launcher during the wee hours of Saturday. There was no loss of life or property in the attack on the Sarhali police station which is suspected to have been carried out by terrorists linked to Pakistani-backed Khalistani outfits.

According to reports, senior officers reached the spot in the morning, but the police are still refusing to reveal anything.

The police station was attacked with a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) at around 1 am on Saturday. The RPG reportedly rebounded after hitting the iron gate and outer pillars of the police station and did not cause much damage to the building. Due to the explosion the glass of the windows of the building were broken. The door glass of the police station was also found to be broken.

Apart from station in-charge Prakash Singh, eight policemen were present inside the police station during the attack.

Following the attack, police have increased security around the police station and sealed the entire area.

A similar terrorist attack took place in Punjab in August as well when the headquarters of the Intelligence Department of the Punjab Police in Mohali was attacked by terrorists with a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG).

