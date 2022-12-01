Punjab: Rape victim in Dera Bassi booked for threatening police with dire consequences

Mohali: The Dera Bassi police on Wednesday reportedly booked a rape victim for assault and using criminal force to prevent a police officer from performing his duty.

According to Tribune India, the rape victim arrived at the police station with a knife and threatened that she would commit suicide if the police did not settle an old rape case with the accused by making him give her money.

The report quoted ASP Darpan Ahluwalia as saying that the woman reached the police station in the morning along with the brother of the rape accused. When the arguments ensued, the woman created a ruckus with the police personnel.

A case has been registered against the woman for obstructing a public servant.

Notably, the police on 21 November had booked Assistant Sub-Inspector Praveen Kaur under the Prevention of Corruption Act after a video clip featuring him taking money from the ‘rape victim’ for action in the case took over the internet.

The victim reportedly alleged a man had raped her in April after which she approached the police, however, no action was taken despite an FIR having been registered.

