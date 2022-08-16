Car cleaner told about bomb under my car, says Punjab Police officer; CCTV clip shows two bike-borne men plant explosive

CCTV footage shows two bike-borne men ride close to the vehicle, where one of them alights from the two-wheeler and places something under the car before driving away. Investigation is underway and police are not ruling out terror angle

Amritsar: A bomb was allegedly planted under a police car in Ranjit Avenue area of Punjab's Amritsar. Cops are on the spot to probe into the matter.

CCTV footage shows two bike-borne men ride close to the vehicle, where one of them alights from the two-wheeler and places something under the car before driving away.

As per the details received, the detonator was planted under the car outside the house of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill told News18 that a detonator was planted under the Bolero car parked outside the sub-inspector's house in Amritsar.

Police are now scrutinising all the CCTV footages of the area to get the trace of the two bike-borne accused who planted a detonator under a cop's vehicle.

Manish Chawla, IG Border Range said that information was received at Ranjit Avenue Police Station that someone had kept IED in the car of a Sub Inspector. "Police recovered the IED and a forensic investigation of IED is being done. Further probe underway," he added.

Sub-inspector Dilbag Singh told news agency ANI, "Bomb was placed under my car. My car cleaner informed me about it. CCTV footage shows two men putting something under my car around 2 am. I have worked during militancy and that's why they kept it."

Meanwhile, police are not ruling out terror angle into the incident.

