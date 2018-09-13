Punjab Police 'cracks' murder case of AAP candidate for Zilla Parishad polls, says no political motive involved

The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to cracked the case involving the murder of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for a local body poll, Harvinder Singh Hinda. The police have claimed that Hinda's wife and her lover killed him, CNN-News18 said.

The police have said that there was no political motive behind the killing, contradicting the AAP's stand.

#BREAKING – @AamAadmiParty’s political murder charge busted by police. Neta was murdered by wife and her lover, claims police | @jyotik with more details pic.twitter.com/pE1TwgVDnQ — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 13, 2018

Hinda had filed nomination papers from Gill Kalan Zilla Parishad zone.

Earlier, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema sought immediate arrest of those who killed Hinda and accused the Congress of trying to win the Zilla Parishad elections by using force and threatening people.

"AAP candidate Harvinder Singh Hinda was brutally killed Sunday night. We condemn this incident and we demand from Punjab government to immediately arrest those who were behind this," Cheema said.

Elections to Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Punjab are slated to be held on 19 September and counting will take place on 22 September.

With inputs from PTI