AAP candidate for Zilla Parishad polls found murdered in Punjab's Bathinda; Congress accused of using force to win elections

Chandigarh: An Aam Aadmi Party candidate for a local body poll was found dead at his home in village Jethuke in Bathinda district of Punjab on Monday morning with the police suspecting that he was killed.

Harvinder Singh Hinda (42) had filed nomination papers from Gill Kalan Zila Parishad zone. "We came to know about the killing of Harvinder Singh Hinda on Monday morning. There was an injury mark on his head. We are investigating the matter," Bathinda SSP Nanak Singh said.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA and leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema sought immediate arrest of those who killed Hinda and accused the Congress of trying to win the Zila Parishad elections by using force and threatening people.

"AAP candidate Harvinder Singh Hinda was brutally killed last night. We condemn this incident and we demand from Punjab government to immediately arrest those who were behind this," Cheema said. Elections to Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Punjab is slated to be held on 19 September. Counting will take place on 22 September.