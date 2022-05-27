Punjab man caught chewing bribe notes during meter reading, terminated from service

When Singh was taking the money for not imposing a fine, a few people in the village got angry and started recording the incident on their phones

An employee working with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 1,000 bribe from a farmer. The incident happened at Chuhar Chak town located in the Moga district of Punjab.

The incident came to light after a video of meter reader Balwinder Singh taking a bribe from a farmer surfaced on social media. The video went viral on social media, creating waves on the internet. Soon, Singh was terminated from his duty.

According to The Tribune, Singh - an employee of a private firm that is offering the service of contractual employees to the PSPCL - had gone to the house of the farmer to take a reading of his electricity meter. After checking the meter box, he informed the family members of the farmer that there was a fault in their meter. When they refused to agree with him, he demanded Rs 1,000 as a bribe to resolve the issue and when they declined it, he threatened to slap a fine.

When Singh was taking the money for not imposing a fine, a few people in the village got angry and started recording the incident on their phones. They wanted to catch him red-handed and inform about the same to higher officials at the corporation.

A report suggests that on watching them record, Singh suddenly put two notes of Rs 500 in his mouth and began to chew. Seeing this, the villagers surrounded him and put their hands into his mouth and pulled out the notes. As per the villagers, the meter was installed outside the house and there was nothing wrong with it.

Punjab Police have registered a case of corruption against Singh. While, the PSPCL have claimed that services of Singh have been terminated and they have taken cognisance of the matter.

