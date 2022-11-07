Punjab Khalistan threat: Hindu outfit leaders advised to stay home; FIR for doling out sweets for Suri’s murder

Ludhiana (Punjab): Days after Punjab Shiv Sena Sudhir Suri was gunned down, Punjab Police have advised Hindu leaders to not come out of their homes following death threats by pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla, who is reportedly hiding in Pakistan.

The police have also registered an FIR against a person here in Ludhiana for allegedly celebrating the murder of Suri by distributing sweets in the city.

‘Ladoos’ for murder?

As per cops, a case has been lodged against the person who allegedly distributed sweets to celebrate Suri’s murder. The video of the act was shared widely on social media.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said the accused was booked under IPC section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) at Salem Tabri police station and a detailed probe was underway.

Earlier, Gopal Singh Chawla, a pro-Khalistan leader, reportedly in hiding in Pakistan, had issued death threats against Hindu outfit leaders Amit Arora, Yogesh Bakhshi and national joint coordinator of All India Congress Committee (Kisan Congress) Gursimran Singh Mand via a social media video.

Following this, Ludhiana police on Saturday restricted them from stepping out of their houses and advised other Hindu leaders to lie low as well, given the threats. The police also increased vigil outside residences of various Hindu outfit leaders.

In a video, which was widely circulated on social networking sites, Chawla had threatened to kill Arora and Mand. The video was released after the murder of Hindu outfit leader Sudhir Suri.

Arora who has already been attacked by the terrorists in 2016, tried to leave for Amritsar on Saturday to attend cremation of Suri, but joint commissioner of police (rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar, along with cops from Division Number 7 station, stopped him and advised against stepping outside due to security reasons. Arora claimed he had also received threats from Hardeep Singh Nijjar of banned outfit Sikhs For Justice.

Joint forces of ISI-Khalistan

Meanwhile, an Intelligence Bureau official has told OneIndia all of this is part of a major plot that has been hatched by the ISI along with its Khalistan elements.

As per the report, pro Khalistani leaders who are hiding in different parts of the world are attempting to wipe out minorities in Punjab with the help of the ISI in the same way ISI did to wipe out the minority Hindus in Pakistan.

The official further explained that the plan to revive pro Khalistan politics in the Punjab has not gone exactly as per the plan. So, the separatists are looking to create fear in the minds of the people and in particular the Hindu community leaders in Punjab.

These persons aided by the ISI are operating from UK, the USA, Canada, Malaysia so that Pakistan has the deniability factor, an IB official told media.

NIA had also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Khalistan Tiger Force terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who threatened Arora, for the murder of a Hindu priest.

The officer quoted above explained that the support for these groups in these countries is so strong, that recently thousands of protesters gathered outside the Indian High Commission in the UK and displayed Khalistan flags.

Officials say that there is an urgent need to rein in these elements. The West keeping quiet about it will only end up hurting them soon.

Paramjeet Pannun, the head of the ‘Sikhs for Justice’ is the man they need to rein in first. He allegedly provoked the farmers during the agitation against the farm laws and also arranged a safe passage for the killers of Siddhu

Moosewala.

Sudhir Suri’s chilling murder

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri died after being shot at in Amritsar on November 4.

The firing took place near Gopal Mandir in Amritsar during an agitation. Soon after the incident, Suri was rushed to a hospital where he died. Police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused. Police also recovered the weapons.

“Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. The accused has been arrested. His weapons are recovered,” Arun Pal Singh, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar said.

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the Sudhir Suri murder case, Commissioner of Police Arun Pal Singh said on Sunday.

Accused Sandeep Sunny has been arrested on the spot and his weapon was recovered.

“Accused Sandeep Sunny was arrested on the same day of the incident. He committed a hate crime after getting self-radicalised on social media, though it isn’t the whole part and needs further technical probe,” said Amritsar CP

Arun Pal Singh.

Earlier on Sunday, people gathered outside the residence of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri for his last rites.

