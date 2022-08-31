Tarn Taran SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that they have some vital clues in the case and will nab the culprits soon.

New Delhi: A group of people allegedly vandalised a statue of Jesus and also set fire to a car at a church in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district late Tuesday night.

Police said that they have some vital clues in the case and are behind the culprits.

“Notorious elements tried to vandalise statue of Jesus and set ablaze a car at a chruch in Patti. We’re investigating the matter and have vital clues. There were four people, we are behind the culprits. We have lodged an FIR and hope to solve the case soon,” said RS Dhillon, SSP, Tarn Taran.

According to a NDTV report, CCTV footage obtained from the church shows a person in a red headgear repeatedly hitting the idol with an axe, decapitating it, and placing the head on the ground. They also appear to hide behind the statue at one point, presumably trying to avoid detection.

The incident comes on a day when the Akal Takht Jathedar, head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, issued a statement against “forced conversions” by Christian missionaries.

“So-called Christian missionaries have been forcibly converting Sikhs through fraudulent practices. Sikhs and Hindus of Punjab are being misled and converted. This is happening right under the government’s nose. Though there are provisions in the law to book for superstitious practices in the name of religion, no government is ready to act against them (missionaries) due to vote bank politics,” the report quoted Giani Harpreet Singh as saying in a Facebook live video statement on Tuesday.

The attack is being seen as a repercussion of the statement.

With inputs from agencies

