India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted severe cold day conditions in the isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan the next 2 days.

According to a statement issued by the IMD, dense to very dense fog at isolated places in night and morning hours over the national capital, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

"A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from January 18. Another Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 21," the statement said.

"Dense to Very Dense Fog in isolated parts in night/morning hours very likely over Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and Dense Fog in isolated parts in the night/morning hours over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on 16th /17th; over West Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days," the statement said.

Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in some/isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 2 days and over East Uttar Pradesh during the next 3 days, IMD stated.

Meanwhile, various regions of North India on Sunday witnessed foggy conditions that reduced visibility in parts of the city in the early hours of the day.

A thick layer of fog affected the visibility in Lucknow, while dense fog enveloped Bhopal as the cold wave hits Madhya Pradesh.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility dropped to 1000 metres at Delhi's Palam area at 8:30 am

The IMD has also predicted isolated thunderstorms with lightning very likely over Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on January 16, while isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on January 19 and 20.

