Punjab: Dera follower Pradeep Singh, accused in 2015 sacrilege case, shot dead in Kotkapura

New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh, who is an accused in 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Punjab’s Faridkot district on Thursday.

The incident, which was captured on camera, took place when Singh was on his way to his dairy shop in Kotkapura in the morning.

“An incident of firing took place today where a man, Pradeep Singh, was killed and other three people were injured. Singh’s security personnel also fired in retaliation. We have received a CCTV footage and have got some leads. Situation is under control,” said Pradeep Kumar Yadav, IG, Faridkot range.

Punjab | An incident of firing took place today where a man, Pradeep Singh, died while 3 people were injured. His security personnel did retaliatory firing too. We have received CCTV footage & have got some leads. Situation under control: Pradeep Kumar Yadav, IG, Faridkot range pic.twitter.com/P7vE7Gsq15 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

Yadav said the police were working on the leads and the assailants, who were five in number, will be arrested soon.

Singh is one of the accused in a case of theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 in Faridkot and is currently out on bail.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appealed for peace, and said no one will be allowed to disturb peace in the state.

“Punjab is a peace loving state where mutual brotherhood of people is very strong…No one will be allowed to disturb the peace of Punjab. Strict instructions to the civil and police officials to maintain the peace and tranquility in the state,” said Mann in a tweet.

Punjab is a peaceful state where brotherhood among people is quite strong. Nobody will be allowed to jeopardize the peace in Punjab. Police & civil officials have been given strict instructions to maintain peace in the state: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/QNXgd5iioX — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

The sacrilege incidents in Faridkot in 2015 had triggered protests in the district. Two persons were killed in Behbal Kalan while some people were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot after police fired at protesters in October 2015.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

With inputs from agencies

