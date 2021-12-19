Punjab CM condemns sacrilege bid at Golden Temple, directs police to identify 'real conspirators'

A man was beaten to death by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday condemned an alleged sacrilege attempt at the Sri Harimandir Sahib or the Golden Temple in Amritsar and directed state authorities to thoroughly probe the matter and find the "real conspirators."

"CM @CharanjitChanni strongly condemned the most unfortunate and heinous act to attempt sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Harimandir Sahib during the path of Sri Rehras Sahib," CMO Punjab tweeted.

"CM directed state police authorities to thoroughly probe into the entire matter to zero in at the underlying motive and real conspirators behind this dastardly act," said another tweet from CMO Punjab.

The chief minister also called up the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President and assured his government's full support and cooperation to get to the bottom of the case.

Earlier in the day, a man was beaten to death by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police said.

The incident took place during evening prayers today when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Amritsar City, Parminder Singh Bhandal told ANI: "Today, one 24-25-year-old man barged inside Golden Temple where the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword and was escorted out by the Sangat people. He later died in an altercation."

The man was later declared dead by officials.

