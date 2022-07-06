Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to marry Gurpreet Kaur tomorrow, Kejriwal to attend private ceremony in Chandigarh
This will be Mann's second marriage. The 48-year-old got divorced six years ago and has a son and a daughter from his first marriage
New Delhi: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will get married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday, ANI reported.
Those in attendance will include AAP National Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Kaur holds an MBBS degree, India Today reported.
This will be Mann's second marriage. The 48-year-old got divorced six years ago and has a son and a daughter from his first marriage. His ex-wife and two kids live in the US. Both of his children attended their father's oath-taking ceremony in March.
With inputs from agencies
