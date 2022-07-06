India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to marry Gurpreet Kaur tomorrow, Kejriwal to attend private ceremony in Chandigarh

This will be Mann's second marriage. The 48-year-old got divorced six years ago and has a son and a daughter from his first marriage

Bhagwant Mann (L) will get married to Gurpreet Kaur in Chandigarh on 7 July, 2022. ANI

New Delhi: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will get married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday, ANI reported.

Those in attendance will include AAP National Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Kaur holds an MBBS degree, India Today reported.

This will be Mann's second marriage. The 48-year-old got divorced six years ago and has a son and a daughter from his first marriage. His ex-wife and two kids live in the US. Both of his children attended their father's oath-taking ceremony in March.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: July 06, 2022 15:31:47 IST

