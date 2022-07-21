Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hospitalised after drinking polluted water from rivulet

In a video shared by AAP Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann could be seen filling a glass with the water from the rivulet and gulping and drinking it amid cheers from people who were accompanying him

New Delhi: A video of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann drinking water from Kali Bein, a holy rivulet in Sultanpur Lodi, is doing the round on social media after he was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi complaining of stomach pain. People have been speculating that Mann has got stomach infection two days after drinking from the waterbody

In a video shared by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Twitter, the chief minister could be seen filling a glass with the water from the rivulet and gulping and drinking it amid cheers from people who were accompanying him.

Mann is admitted to Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. According to a report by NDTV, AAP leaders have denied any link with Mann drinking the rivulet water and his health. They further said that the Punjab chief minister had gone to the hospital in Delhi for a routine checkup.

Indian Express in a report mentioned its sources saying that on Tuesday night, Mann was taken ill with a severe stomach ache at his official residence in Chandigarh. He was then airlifted and admitted to the hospital in Delhi.

"His ailment was kept a closely guarded secret by the government as he was rushed to the Capital without his entire security staff," the report mentioned sources saying.

The video shared by AAP Punjab is from Sunday, when Mann was invited by environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal to participate in the 22nd anniversary of the cleaning of the river Kali Bein.

As per reports, the water is usually polluted with sewage waste from neighbouring towns and villages.

With inputs from agencies

