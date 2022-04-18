Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets the wrong end of stick for meeting anti-India British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi

The International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front has recently sought cancellation of the OCI card of the visiting UK MP for his alleged participation in anti-India activities.

British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi - a rabid anti-Indian, who supported the farmer protests, and allegedly wanted the UK to punish India, has received visa to visit India and even met the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

During his visit to India, Dheshi Mann and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. Former Army Chief General JJ Singh raised the question about this meet, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party should provide an explanation on the issues discussed at the meeting.

Singh said that AAP representatives have agreed to act upon his concern.

British MP, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi - A rabid anti-Indian who supported Farmer protests and wanted the UK to Punish India, not only got a Visa to visit India, But Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met him. Dear @AmitShah @HMOIndia - How did he get a Visa? pic.twitter.com/XBJcfxYP5q — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) April 17, 2022

Tanmanjit Singh, whose proximity to Khalistani groups is known, had earlier said that 'Britain's weapons can be used to suppress the ongoing peasant movement in India.' He also urged the House to end defense deals with India.

The International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front, in a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, has recently sought cancellation of the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card of the visiting UK MP for his alleged participation in anti-India activities.

According to a Tribune report, denying such allegations, Dhesi said: “Reports in the media that I made an anti-India speech at a 2020 rally in London are defamatory. There are some in Pakistan who had tried to portray me as being pro-India, while some hardliners in India are busy trying to say I am anti-India. I think the good people in both India and Pakistan are much too wise to fall for such lies and misinformation.”

The front has also sought that his visa be cancelled in case he was found participating in banned activities. It is also worth mentioning that records showed that Dhesi attacked India at the Refrendum 2020 rally in London, a pro-Khalistan movement, organised by Sikhs for Justice, a banned outfit.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.