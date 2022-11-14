Punjab: Clashes broke between students of Bihar and Kashmir after Pakistan lost world T20 final; injuries reported

Punjab: Group of Students from Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir allegedly clashed after the final match of Mens T20 world cup between England Vs Pakistan at a college here in Moga district on Sunday.

Prima facie the incident took place in the hostel premises of Lala Lajpat Rai College after the students allegedly got involved in arguments. While students from Bihar have been accused of making controversial remark on Islam after Kashmiri students backed Pakistan team after their loss.

The students allegedly pelted stones and tossed bottles on each other after the fight escalated. Police resorted to Lathi charge in order to disperse the crowd. Several videos of the clash are taking rounds of the internet ever since.

The injured students were taken to civil hospital where at least seven of them were diagnosed for injuries. Report suggests that many students went back from hospital as they did not wish to reveal their identity.

Sources say that around 200 Kashmiri and nearly 125 Bihari students reside at the hostel.

The J&K Students Association also took cognizance of the matter and posted, “We have spoken with SSP Moga Punjab @gulneets Ji and asked him to act in this matter and take notice of the horrific event involving Kashmiri students that occurred in Moga. He has promised that those responsible will face consequences and that five students who were detained would soon be released.”

The England cricket team defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a low-scoring T20 World Cup 2022 final at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday to win their second T20 World Cup title.

