Punjab: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks report from DGP, intelligence officers over Mohali blast

The chief minister held a meeting with DGP and other officers into the matter at his residence and sought a report on the course of action taken so far

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sought a report from the Director-General of Police (DGP) and intelligence officers over the last night's explosion in Mohali, stating that strict punishment will be given to the culprits.

He held a meeting with DGP and other officers into the matter at his residence and sought a report on the course of action taken so far.

"Those who are trying to ruin Punjab's atmosphere won't be spared. I sought a report from DGP and other intelligence officers. Strict punishment will be given. Things will be more clear by evening. Probe on," said the Punjab CM after the meeting.

On Monday night, a minor blast occurred outside the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. There was no casualty or loss of life but police said it has not ruled out a terror angle in the incident, in which they say that the attack took place from outside the building with a rocket-propelled grenade.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done," Mohali police had said on Monday.

On being asked whether it can be considered a terrorist attack, Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh told the media persons," It can't be ignored. We are investigating it."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.