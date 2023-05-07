Punjab: Blast near Amritsar's Golden Temple, no damages reported
Approximately six girls riding in an autorickshaw were hit by glass shards and suffered minor injuries
An explosion that happened late on Saturday night in Amritsar’s historic area near the Golden Temple may have injured up to five or six people.
When a forensic team arrived to conduct investigations, they found some powder close to a damaged window.
Several injured in blast near #Amritsar's #GoldenTemple
Devotees and locals were gripped with fear presuming a terrorist attack. Police maintained that the blast could be an accident and not any terror incident.
Related Articles
— Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) May 7, 2023
“It is too early to say anything," Amritsar police commissioner Naunihal Singh told the media.
Approximately six girls riding in an autorickshaw were hit by glass shards and suffered minor injuries, according to a local.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Olympian Kaur Singh, only Indian boxer to fight Muhammad Ali, dies at 74
Kaur Singh who served in the Indian Army later went on to win international awards in boxing.
Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh arrested, sent to Assam jail
A heavily-guarded convoy reached the prison with Singh, who arrived at the Dibrugarh airport around 2:20 pm from Bathinda. 'He has been kept in a special cell under tight security. A team from Punjab Police is present in the jail along with personnel of Assam Police,' an official said
Supreme Court refuses to commute death sentence of Babbar Khalsa terrorist Balwant Singh Rajoana
The decision was made by a three-judge panel made up of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol, who had on March 2 reserved their decision on Rajoana's petition for the commutation of his death sentence on the grounds that the Centre had taken an unusually long time to decide on his mercy