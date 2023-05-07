Punjab: Blast near Amritsar's Golden Temple, no damages reported

An explosion that happened late on Saturday night in Amritsar’s historic area near the Golden Temple may have injured up to five or six people.

When a forensic team arrived to conduct investigations, they found some powder close to a damaged window.

“It is too early to say anything," Amritsar police commissioner Naunihal Singh told the media.

Approximately six girls riding in an autorickshaw were hit by glass shards and suffered minor injuries, according to a local.

