Punjab: Blast at police's intelligence office in Mohali, security beefed up

Police have said the blast was not a terror attack but was caused by explosives kept in the office, according to sources

An explosion took place at the headquarters of the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police in Mohali Monday night that involved the use of rocket-propelled grenades (RPG).

Punjab | A blast occurred outside the Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali. The police have cordoned off the area around the office. pic.twitter.com/5sOPC7yJrP — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

As per the official statement issued by the Mohali Police, "A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called."

As per a report by news agency India Today, a rocket launcher was used to fire the RPG.

It appears a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was thrown at the building using a rocket launcher. However, the police have said the blast was not a terror attack but was caused by explosives kept in the office, as per sources.

After the blast, a massive deployment of police could be seen on the road opposite to the government establishment in the visuals accessed, as they had cordoned off the entire area. SSP Chandigarh Kuldeep Chahal was also present at the blast site along with other senior officials. The CCTV footage is being examined by the police, Republic World said in a report.

With inputs from agencies

