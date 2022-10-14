Bathinda: In Punjab’s Bathinda, a beauty contest advertisement for women “only from general castes” were pasted at various places across the city, which said that the winner would get to marry an NRI settled in Canada.

The alleged beauty contest offering Canadian groom as prize was scheduled to be held in a city-based hotel on 23 October.

Bathinda beauty contest organisers arrested

Organisers of Bathinda beauty contest – Surinder Singh and Ram Dyal Singh – were arrested by police late of Thursday evening. Kotwali station house officer Parwinder Singh said investigation is underway.

Taking Swift action Bathinda Police registered FIR & action is being taken against the guilty persons.Violation of law will not be tolerated at any cost. — BATHINDA POLICE (@BathindaPolice) October 13, 2022

Police have registered a case under sections 501 (printing matter known to be defamatory), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) 109 (an offers or bribe as a reward for some favour in the exercise of an official function) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Indecent Representation of Women Prohibition Act, 3 against the accused.

'Offer seem to exploit girls by dangling bait of marriage with boy settled in Canada'

Punjab BJP secretary Sukhpal Singh Sra flagged the issue after spotting the beauty contest posters across the city. He wrote to Bathinda SSP to highlight the issue and demanded action against the accused.

The BJP leader said that such an offer seem to exploit girls by dangling the bait of marriage with a boy settled in Canada. "We feel there is something indecent in all this. Also, exploitation of girls cannot be ruled out. The police need to look into the matter," he added.

Sra went on to say that the advertisement underlines the eagerness and fondness among people for going to Canada, which is exploited by some.

Punjabis constitute 60 per cent of migration to Canada

Director of Operations for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Christopher Kerr, at a conference in 2020 had said that Punjabis who made 2.3 per cent of the Canada's population constituted 60 per cent of the migration to the country.

According to the census data 2021 released by Statistics Canada in August this year said that Punjab is the fourth most spoken language in the country.

The census further said after Canada's two official languages - English and French, Mandarin and Punjabi are the most spoken in the country.

With inputs from agencies

