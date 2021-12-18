Punjab Assembly polls: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni to launch new political party today
Gurnam Singh Charuni was a key figure in the farmers' protest that continued for more than one year
Ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni will launch a new political party in Chandigarh on Saturday.
Charuni is expected to address a press conference on Saturday at the Chandigarh Press Club where he will announce his political party.
According to the Times of India, Charuni was keen that farmers, labourers, traders and the general public contest the upcoming elections collectively to sideline the traditional political parties.
He clarified that he, however, wouldn't contest the elections from Punjab.
Charuni was a key figure in the farmers' protest that went on for more than one year.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to contest Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress.
Union Minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confirmed this information on Friday and said to reporters, "After seven rounds of talks, today I confirm that BJP and Punjab Lok Congress are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Topics like seat share will be discussed later."
Punjab Lok Congress leader and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday met Union minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at latter's residence in Delhi.
Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh told reporters today, "We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101 percent sure of winning this election."
On 2 November, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress party and announced a new party Punjab Lok Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.
Punjab assembly polls will be held in 2022.
In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won a majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.
With inputs from ANI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Failed politician': Amarinder Singh questions Ajay Maken's appointment to key Congress poll panel
Maken, who is the Congress general secretary, was appointed the chairman of the screening committee for the shortlisting of candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls
'Happiness can't be described': Celebrations as farmers vacate Delhi border after year-long protests
Farmers camping at Delhi borders — Singhu, Tikri and Ghaziabad — dismantled makeshift tents, packed their belongings and began their triumphant journey home after the Centre withdrew the three contentious farm laws and acceded to their other demands
Amarinder Singh takes on Congress for 'personal attacks' over friendship with Aroosa Alam; rakes up Sidhu-Azhar tiff of 1996
Singh, who has announced the launch of his own party, said it was Charanjit Singh Channi who 'stabbed him in the back', yet he considers his successor, Punjab's first Dalit CM, to be a 'capable man'