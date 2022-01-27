Punjab Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple, to address virtual rally in Jalandhar

The Congress leader is on a day-long visit to Punjab during which he is set to visit religious places along with the 109 candidates in an apparent show of strength ahead of Assembly elections that are due next month

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple, Amritsar, on Thursday ahead of his virtual rally in Jalandhar on Thursday. Later at Jalandhar's Mithapur, Gandhi will address the "Punjab Fateh" virtual rally before returning to Delhi in the evening.

Gandhi later took to his Twitter handle and wrote 'Harmandir Sahib is in the heart of all':

Earlier, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni received Gandhi at Amritsar airport on his arrival from Delhi.

They also accompanied him to the Golden Temple. He was also accompanied by the 109 Congress poll candidates.

Punjab: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar. CM Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also accompanying him. pic.twitter.com/IQouusbqLt — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

Gandhi also ate at the langar. He tweeted that he prayed for the future of Punjab:

The Congress has so far announced 109 candidates for the 20 February Punjab Assembly polls.

This is Gandhi's first visit to Punjab since the Election Commission extended the ban on physical rallies and road shows till 31 January in the five poll-going states.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.