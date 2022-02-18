Punjab Assembly Elections: Congress could not supply water in 70 years, claims Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi chief minister alleged that there is no water supply in 150 villages in the Congress-ruled state while he was addressing a Nukkad Sabha on Friday in Jalalabad
Jalalabad, Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the Congress saying that it could not provide water supply to villages in Punjab in 70 years.
Addressing a Nukkad Sabha (a street corner meeting) in Jalalabad, ahead of Assembly elections in the state, Kejriwal alleged that there is no water supply in 150 villages in the Congress-ruled state.
"There's no water supply in 150 villages, don't know what they've (Congress) done in last five years, they couldn't even supply water in last 70 years but we'll ensure water supply to every village once our government is formed," he said.
Kejriwal has been campaigning in the poll-bound state for the past few days. He held a roadshow in Pathankot on Thursday. Earlier he also campaigned in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur district.
Kejriwal and the party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann conduct a roadshow in Jalandhar Cantt Assembly constituency on 16 February.
Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on 20 February. The results will be declared on 10 March.
In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Punjab Assembly elections: Calls for change in Malwa give AAP a fighting chance
While people have one complaint or the other with the Congress and the Akali Dal, there is no major grouse with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party
Punjab polls: Kejriwal promises fair probe in illegal sand mining case if Mann becomes CM
The Delhi chief minister said that Channi is losing from both seats he is contesting and this has been confirmed through telepolls
Punjab polls: Will end inspector raj, dismiss fake cases against businessmen, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann assured the businessmen and traders of Punjab of making them a partner in the government instead of demanding a share of business from them