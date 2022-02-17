Punjab Assembly Elections: Amarinder Singh removed as CM as he didn't agree to provide free electricity to poor, claims Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader's comment comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that Captain Amarinder Singh was removed because he refused to follow the diktat of the ‘family’ and worked with the Centre

Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was removed from his post because he did not agree to provide free electricity to the poor.

Addressing a public rally here, Rahul Gandhi said, "I will tell you why Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the chief minister of Punjab. It was because he did not agree to provide free electricity to the poor people. He said I have a contract with the power supplying companies."

Referring to the drugs menace in the state, the Congress leader said, "I kept saying drugs is a threat to the country. I am saying this again, Punjab is not a state where experiments should be done. Development and growth will be meaningless in Punjab if drugs continue to destroy lives of youth here."

The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on 20 February. The votes will be counted on 10 March.

