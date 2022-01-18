Punjab Assembly Elections: Aam Aadmi Party to announce its chief ministerial candidate today

Earlier on Monday, the party released its eleventh list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will announce his party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls on Tuesday in Mohali at 12 noon.

Last week, Kejriwal had asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred choice for chief ministerial candidate and launched a mobile number for the purpose.

He even stated that his own preference for the post is Bhagwant Mann, who is Punjab unit chief and the MP from Sangrur.

The Delhi chief minister launched a mobile number — 7074870748 — on which people can give their opinion till 5 pm on 17 January by recording their voice and sending text or WhatsApp messages as to who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile on Monday, the party released another list of candidates to field in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. AAP national spokesperson, Raghav Chadha, shared the party's eleventh list of candidates.

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on 20 February and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party by winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

