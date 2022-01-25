Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Congress releases video showing CM Channi as Thor, Oppn as aliens

The 34-second video features the Punjab chief minister as the god of thunder Thor who promises to save the state from ‘forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people’

Only a week after Aam Aadmi Party's video promoting their chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann went viral, the Congress, determined to steal the social media limelight, launched its own video on Tuesday featuring none other than Charanjit Singh Channi as the mighty god of thunder Thor.

Unlike AAP, which turned to Bollywood for inspiration, Congress decided to opt for the 2018 Hollywood multi-million grosser Avengers: Infinity War.

In the 34-second video Channi can be seen as 'Thor' carrying the Stormbreaker, Navjot Singh Sidhu as 'Captain America', Rahul Gandhi as 'Bruce Banner' (wearing the Hulkbuster) and Sunil Jakhar as Groot while Narendra Modi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh as ‘aliens’.

The video has been captioned: "We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people". And starts with Hulk-Rahul Gandhi announcing "Koi na bachna tussi" or you can no longer be saved. Watch the video here:

We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people. #CongressHiAyegipic.twitter.com/6lVxqkN4VC — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) January 24, 2022

The video, which has nearly 5,000 likes has not only triggered amusement across social media platforms but has also added to the mystery over who would be Congress's chief ministerial face. So far reports have it that leaders are divided between Sidhu and Channi. Moreover, this comes in the wake of actor Sonu Sood openly saying on Monday that Channi should be given one more chance.

Besides, this video also comes amid the sand mining controversy. The Enforcement Directorate on 19 January had raided over 10 places in Punjab, including those linked to Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh, over a 2018 sand mining case. Since then the Punjab chief minister has been battling a storm of allegations.

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on 20 February with counting of the votes slated on 10 March.

