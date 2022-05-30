Punjab: ASI shoots himself dead with service revolver near North Jalandhar ACP's house
The deceased assistant sub-inspector (ASI), identified as Swaran Singh from Sheikhe village, was attached as a driver with the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), North Jalandhar
In Jalandhar city of Punjab, an assistant sub-inspector shot himself with his service revolver on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police informed.
The incident took place in Garha locality in Jalandhar. A report by The Tribune said that the deceased assistant sub-inspector (ASI), identified as Swaran Singh from Sheikhe village was attached as a driver with the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), North Jalandhar.
On Sunday, Singh completed his day's duty and around 12 midnight, along with a fellow policeman, he left for his home.
The ASI shot himself dead near the home of ACP North, Jalandhar, police said.
A report by the Indian Express mentioned Jalandhar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jagmohan Singh saying that the police are investigating the matter and the possible reasons behind his act. Also, CCTV footage is being checked by the cops.
Police is also trying to find the reason behind ASI killing himself.
