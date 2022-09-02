Punjab AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur assaulted by husband, video goes viral

Punjab State Women's Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati said she has seen the video and will take suo motu notice of the incident

New Delhi: A purported video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by her husband, who is also a leader of the ruling party, has surfaced on social media.

In the video shot on 10 July, the two-time legislator from Talwandi Sabo could be heard arguing with her husband, Sukhraj Singh. Suddenly, Singh gets up and apparently slaps Kaur. Some people standing near the couple then intervene and push Singh away, the video showed.

Kaur could not be reached for comments. No complaint has been filed by the AAP legislator.

Meanwhile, Punjab State Women's Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati said she has seen the video and will take suo motu notice of the incident.

Rekha Sharma, current chairperson of the National Commission for Women in India, too, took to Twitter to share the news and called for the arrest of Kaur's husband.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal joined in the chorus, demanding action against the MLA's husband.

Kaur got married to Singh, the AAP's youth wing convener for Majha region, in February 2019. She did her MPhil from Punjab University, Patiala, in 2009. Before foraying into politics, she was a professor of English at Mata Gujri College at Fatehgarh Sahib.

According to the latest report of the NCRB, Punjab saw a jump of 17 per cent in crime against women -- from 4,838 cases in 2020 to 5,662 cases in 2021. In Punjab, a total of 508 rape incidents took place in 2021 as against 504 in 2020, while the rape attempt cases were 60 in 2021 as against 53 in 2020. The cases of assault on women to outrage their modesty dropped to 688 in 2021 as against 732 in 2020 in the state, reports India Today.

