Punjab: 5 members of same family burnt alive in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: In a brutal incident, five members of the same family were burnt alive in the Jalandhar district of Punjab. The gory incident reportedly took place at a slum in Mahitpur.

Two children, an elderly person and two women were among the victims. According to the police, the son-in-law of the family had started the fire. The accused is said to be addicted to drugs.

The accused reportedly set the slum on fire by sprinkling petrol in the night. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Civil Hospital, Nakodar for post-mortem. The children who died were 5 and 7 years old.

The police also suspect that the accused was angry with his wife for leaving him for her maternal home. The woman was reportedly upset with her husband’s drug addiction. She had left him for her maternal home a short time ago. The husband was worried about this.

Enraged over this, the accused reportedly poured petrol and set the slum on fire at night. After setting the fire, the accused allegedly closed the door from outside and fled.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.