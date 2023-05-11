Punjab: 5 arrested for Amritsar blast

Amritsar Blast: Five alleged conspirators were arrested by the Punjab Police on Thursday for the low-intensity explosion that has taken place near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas and the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

In a statement on social media platform Twitter, Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the case has been solved after the arrest of five people who were allegedly involved in the Amritsar blast.

“Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved. 5 persons arrested,” the Punjab Police DGP tweeted.

He further said that a press conference will be held regarding the blast.

An explosion was heard near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar during the wee hours of Thursday. This was the third explosion to hit the historic area in a week.

The blast had taken place at around 12.30 am on Thursday.

A Punjab Police official told news agency ANI that the motive behind the blast was to disturb peace.

“Explosives used in firecrackers were applied in the blast,” he added.

However, no fatalities were reported in the incident.

While talking to the reporters, Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh earlier said, “A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am. There’s a possibility that it could be another explosion. It’s being verified and is yet to be confirmed. We have found some pieces behind the building. But since it is dark we are trying to find out.”

“The suspects are being rounded up and the probe is on,” he added.

Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas is the oldest ‘sarai’ (lodge) in Amritsar.

Punjab Police personnel and forensic team members rushed to the site of the incident and an investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)

