Pune woman duped of Rs 1.67 lakh as she places an online order for Rs 400 birthday cake

A woman from Pune became a victim of a cyber fraud after she was duped of ₹1.67 lakh while trying to place an online order for a birthday cake worth ₹400. As per a Hindustan Times report, the woman was a resident of Moshi.

On 4 March, she browsed the internet and found the number of a cake shop where she placed her order. A man who claimed to be the shop’s employee called her and shared the bank details to make payment of ₹400. The woman faced a payment issue and hence the man asked her to make a payment through the shared QR code. As soon as she scanned the code ₹2,000 was deducted.

The man told her that he would refund the remaining amount. Officials looking into the matter informed that the woman received only ₹10 as refund and immediately lost Rs 1.67 lakh in six transactions. Having realised that she has been duped, the victim lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered under different sections of the IT Act, mentioned the same news report.

Recently, police arrested three men from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur area for allegedly scamming at least 3,000 people across India on the pretext of delivering liquor at home through advertisements on social media, updating their Know Your Customer (KYC) forms on the internet along with extorting them for money by threatening to upload their compromising videos.

The victim reportedly saw an advertisement on social media and called on the given number of a prominent shop in Gurugram and placed an order of about ₹11,717. After a few minutes, he got a call from a man claiming to be the shop’s salesperson.

The person then sent the victim a link and asked him to click on it and pay ₹10 as service charge. When the victim clicked on it, ₹93,380 was debited from his bank account. Soon, another ₹50,000 was also debited.

