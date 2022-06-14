Pune: PM Modi offers prayers to Sant Tukaram Maharaj
Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as Kirtans
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers to Sant Tukaram Maharaj at Sant Tukaram temple in Pune.
He also inaugurated a shila temple here, ANI reported.
"PM @narendramodi praying to Sant Tukaram Ji in Pune. The ideals of Sant Tukaram motivate several people. He inspires us to serve others and nurture a compassionate society," PMO India tweeted.
PM @narendramodi praying to Sant Tukaram Ji in Pune. The ideals of Sant Tukaram motivate several people. He inspires us to serve others and nurture a compassionate society. pic.twitter.com/SzxGtwOAuM
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2022
Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as Kirtans. He lived in Dehu. A Shila Mandir was built after his demise, but it was not formally structured as a Temple. It has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks, and also carries an idol of Sant Tukaram.
Later today, the prime minister will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The printing of Mumbai Samachar as a weekly was started on July 1, 1822, by Fardunjee Marzbanji. It later became a daily in 1832. The newspaper has been published continuously for 200 years. To commemorate this unique feat, a postal stamp will also be released on the occasion.
