Pune Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 448 vacancies

Today, 10 August, is the last day to apply for various Grade 2 and 3 vacancies at the Pune Municipal Corporation. Interested candidates can still apply at the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) portal at ibps.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the PMC aims to fill up a total of 448 vacancies in the organisation under the general administration department. The posts include junior engineer (civil, mechanical, vehicle planner), clerk typist, assistant law officer, and encroachment inspector. According to the official notice, PMC will be hiring for 200 people for clerk typist vacancies, 135 for junior engineer (JE) civil, 100 as encroachment inspector, five junior engineer (JE) mechanical, four junior engineer (JE) vehicle planner and another four for assistant law officer posts.

The recruitment notification can be found here. After going through the notification thoroughly the following steps can be followed to apply for PMC recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the apply link for PMC recruitment 2022.

Step 3: Candidates then need to register and apply for the desired post

Step 4: To complete the application process, upload all the documents, pay the necessary fee and submit the PMC registration form.

Step 5: Then download the PMC recruitment 2022 form and keep a printout.

Eligibility criteria and application fee:

Those applying for the Grade 2 and 3 posts should be a minimum of 18 years of age and a maximum of 38 years. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates.

The online application fee is Rs 1,000 for the general category candidates. Whereas, for reserved category applicants it is Rs 800.

Aspirants should read the official notification for more details regarding eligibility criteria, reservation policy, and selection process, among others. For more updates, kindly check the official website of PMC and IBPS.

