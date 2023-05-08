At the present time, the job market in India is becoming increasingly saturated with a rising number of unemployed people and limited job opportunities in the country. While thousands are scorching company websites and job offers, cases of employment scams are also on the rise where fraudulent organisations and individuals are coming in various forms offering attractive job opportunities. A lot of desperate job seekers often fall for such scams and end up losing a lot of money and personal information at times. Speaking of which, in a recent case of an online job scam, a 56-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Pune recently lost nearly Rs 1 crore to one such scam.

According to a Pune Times Mirror report, the man who is a resident of Pune’s Rambaug colony received a text message offering a fake online job last year following which he was scammed of Rs 96.57 lakh between September-November 2022.

Pune man duped of nearly Rs 1 crore in fake job scam

The incident unfolded when the man responded to the text message offering a part-time job. Accepting the offer, he replied to a number that was given in the message and he was asked to join a chat group.

In order to win his confidence, the scammers began by paying him an amount of Rs 10,000 as a “welcome bonus” and further promised him with good returns for assessing corporate travel management (CTM) businesses.

According to the FIR, the victim was initially asked to pay Rs 21,990 in two instalments for a few pre-paid jobs, which was then returned with an additional interest. In the next set of instructions, the man was convinced to pay Rs 80,000 for further tasks to which he was given a return of Rs 94,840 in total.

This continued to go on and the victim ended up paying Rs 35.25 lakh, claiming that they would return the whole with a high commission. However, after paying the same, he did not receive a return this time and was instead asked to invest more. It was after his second transfer of Rs 61.32 lakh that the man realised that he was duped as the scammer disconnected contact with him.

The victim reached out to the police and an FIR has been filed FIR in the matter under sections 419, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66 C and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act. The FIR revealed that the man made a total of 58 transactions to different bank accounts through various payment mediums.

Notably, this is the not first case that has come up from Pune. In the last few weeks, a lot of similar scam cases have been reported by the city’s cyber police.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.