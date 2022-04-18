Pulwama: Railway police official killed, two others injured in militant attack in Kakapora
Earlier in the day, the police informed that two Railway Police officials were injured in the terrorist attack in the Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district
Pulwama: One railway police official has been killed and two others sustained injuries in the terrorist attack in Pulwama on Monday evening, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.
The area has been cordoned off.
"#Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, #Pulwama. In this #terror incident, 02 RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries and were evacuated to hospital, where 01 RPF personnel succumbed and attained #martyrdom. The area was cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police today.
Earlier in the day, the police informed that two Railway Police officials were injured in the terrorist attack in the Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Further details are awaited.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kashmir: Militants attack police party in Pulwama, suspected LeT terrorist killed
Militants on Thursday attacked a police party deputed to conduct a search operation in a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Kashmir: Bodies of three LeT militants, including commander Junaid Mattoo, recovered in Kulgam
Bodies of three militants, including a top LeT commander, were recovered by the security forces on Saturday in south Kashmir's Kulgam district,
CRPF head constable killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama as JeM militants attack newly set-up camp
A CRPF head constable was killed and two Army jawans injured when Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked a newly-set up camp in Pulwama district