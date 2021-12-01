Pulwama encounter: Top JeM commander, IED expert among two terrorists killed by security forces
An encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Qasba Yar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday morning
A top commander of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed Yasir Parray and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert were among two terrorists killed in the Pulwama encounter, which took place on Wednesday morning.
#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: #Terrorist commander of proscribed #terror outfit JeM Yasir Parray, an IED Expert & foreign terrorist Furqan #neutralised. Both were involved in several terror #crime cases. A big #success: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/ahzk4nEFcm
"Top JeM terrorist commander Yasir Parray, an IED expert and foreign terrorist Furqan were neutralised in the encounter," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir told ANI.
He said both terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases.
