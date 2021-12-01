Pulwama encounter: Top JeM commander, IED expert among two terrorists killed by security forces

An encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Qasba Yar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday morning

A top commander of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed Yasir Parray and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert were among two terrorists killed in the Pulwama encounter, which took place on Wednesday morning.

"Top JeM terrorist commander Yasir Parray, an IED expert and foreign terrorist Furqan were neutralised in the encounter," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir told ANI.

He said both terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases.

An encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Qasba Yar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday morning.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.