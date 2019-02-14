Pulwama attack updates: Internet services snapped in south Kashmir; Cabinet Committee on Security to meet tomorrow

Jammu-Srinagar Highway has seen several terror attacks on security forces

The scene of Thursday's incident is not very far from the Commando Training Centre at Lethpora, which was stormed by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists on 31 December, 2017, killing five CRPF personnel.

The Jammu-Srinagar Highway has been witness to several terror attacks on the security forces.

the CRPF bore the brunt of an attack at Pampore, less than seven kilometres from Lethpora, in June 2016, losing eight jawans while 22 others sustained injuries. Terrorists had attacked a CRPF convoy in Pampore area in February that year as well, before taking refuge at a government building. The operation against the holed up terrorists lasted more than two days and resulted in death of nine persons, including three Armymen and three ultras.

PTI