18 CRPF jawans killed after IED blast targets convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora; JeM claims responsibility

At least 18 CRPF jawans were killed on Thursday when militants targeted their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, according to several media reports.

ANI reported that an improvised explosive device (IED) blast was followed by gunshots in Goripora area of Awantipora. A CRPF official said that there were 70 vehicles in the convoy and one of the vehicles came under attack. Several people were injured in the attack and the casualties are likely to go up, officials have said.

12 CRPF jawans have lost their lives in an IED blast in Awantipora, Pulwama. Dozens injured. #JammuAndKashmir (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/bONkKeFFxt — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

CNN-News18 reported that the CRPF vehicle was hit by the IED and the convoy was also damaged. Quoting sources, it said that the device was planted in a civilian vehicle parked on Jammu-Srinagar highway. The militants reportedly detonated the IED when the convoy was passing by.

CRPF officials told reporters that the Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken up the investigation and giving out the exact death toll "at this stage is not possible". "We're doing the post-blast investigation to understand the circumstances. We're now clearing the site. All injured have been shifted to the hospital," they said.

First pictures coming from Awantipora attack on CRPF in which 12 personnel are killed and several injured. #kashmir pic.twitter.com/RbiH88iEIo — Fahad Shah (@pzfahad) February 14, 2019

Militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan told local media that the attacker is a local militant, Aadil Ahmad alias Waqas Commando.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on Twitter.

Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 14, 2019

Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019

Jaish has claimed the blast as a suicide (fidaeen) attack reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre 2004-05. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019

