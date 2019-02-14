You are here:
18 CRPF jawans killed after IED blast targets convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora; JeM claims responsibility

India FP Staff Feb 14, 2019 17:20:33 IST

At least 18 CRPF jawans were killed on Thursday when militants targeted their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, according to several media reports.

ANI reported that an improvised explosive device (IED) blast was followed by gunshots in Goripora area of Awantipora. A CRPF official said that there were 70 vehicles in the convoy and one of the vehicles came under attack. Several people were injured in the attack and the casualties are likely to go up, officials have said.

CNN-News18 reported that the CRPF vehicle was hit by the IED and the convoy was also damaged. Quoting sources, it said that the device was planted in a civilian vehicle parked on Jammu-Srinagar highway. The militants reportedly detonated the IED when the convoy was passing by. 

CRPF officials told reporters that the Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken up the investigation and giving out the exact death toll "at this stage is not possible". "We're doing the post-blast investigation to understand the circumstances. We're now clearing the site. All injured have been shifted to the hospital," they said.

Militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan told local media that the attacker is a local militant, Aadil Ahmad alias Waqas Commando.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on Twitter.

 

