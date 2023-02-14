Pulwama Attack: India's top political leadership comes together to salute CRPF martyrs

New Delhi: On the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the top political leadership of India came together to pay homage to the martyrs of that dastardly terrorist attack allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan.

Over 40 Indian soldiers had embraced martyrdom on February 14, 2019 when a suicide bomber from the Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed an explosives-laden car into a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Awantipora in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The resultant explosion had blown up a CRPF bus, leading to the martyrdom of around 40 CRPF soldiers while killing the suicide bomber as well.

Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

“Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India,” PM Modi said in a statement on Twitter.

I pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. The nation can never forget their sacrifice. Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also saluted the brave jawans for their sacrifice.

“I pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. The nation can never forget their sacrifice,” Amit Shah tweeted.

“Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

साल 2019 में पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले में अपना बलिदान देने वाले बहादुर जवानों के प्रति मैं अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। यह देश वीरगति को प्राप्त हुए इन जवानों के साहस और बलिदान को नमन करता है। उनके परिवारों के साथ पूरा देश मज़बूती के साथ खड़ा है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the CRPF personnel martyred in the 2019 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Rajnath Singh took to social media to assert that the entire country salutes the courage and supreme sacrifice of the martyred CRPF soldiers and said that the entire nation stands firmly with their families.

''I pay my tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the terrorist attack at Pulwama in the year 2019. This country salutes the courage and sacrifice made by these soldiers who got martyred. The entire nation stands firmly with their families,'' Rajnath Singh said in a statement on Twitter.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

''Homage to our courageous jawans who laid down their lives this day in Pulwama in 2019. We pay tribute by maintaining our vigil and countering cross-border terrorism,'' he said.

Homage to our courageous jawans who laid down their lives this day in Pulwama in 2019. We pay tribute by maintaining our vigil and countering cross-border terrorism. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 14, 2023

In retaliation to the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had conducted an air strike deep inside Pakistan.

The retaliatory air strikes by the IAF had led to the destruction of terrorist camps at Balakot in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

It was the first time since the 1971 war that the IAF had carried out bombings inside ‘mainland’ Pakistan. The IAF operations against the Pakistan Army during the Kargil War of 1999 and other conflicts in 2001 and 2003 were confined to Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in many cases on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.