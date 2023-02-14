Pulwama Attack: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to martyrs, pledges support to families

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid homage to the CRPF personnel martyred in the 2019 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Rajnath Singh took to social media to assert that the entire country salutes the courage and supreme sacrifice of the martyred CRPF soldiers and said that the entire nation stands firmly with their families.

”I pay my tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the terrorist attack at Pulwama in the year 2019. This country salutes the courage and sacrifice made by these soldiers who got martyred. The entire nation stands firmly with their families,” Rajnath Singh said in a statement on Twitter.

Over 40 soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy.

In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers.

”Homage to our courageous jawans who laid down their lives this day in Pulwama in 2019. We pay tribute by maintaining our vigil and countering cross-border terrorism,” he said.

