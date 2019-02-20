Pulwama aftermath: Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in Jammu today, schools in city closed for the day

Jammu: Authorities on Wednesday relaxed for three hours a curfew in Jammu city, which was imposed following violence in the wake of last week's Pulwama terror attack.

The curfew was clamped in Jammu city on Friday after massive anti-Pakistan protests and sporadic incidents of violence broke out over the terror attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir which left 42 CRPF personnel dead on 14 February.

On Monday, the curfew was relaxed for two hours under the jurisdiction of three police station areas of Jammu from 2 pm to 5 pm.

"Relaxation has been given in curfew in Jammu city between 8 am to 11 am on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar told ANI. A review of the situation will be carried out later today, he added.

Kumar also said that all educational institutions in Jammu will remain closed on Wednesday.

Authorities have also warned of strict action against those who upload fake, inflammatory posts and pictures on social media.

Forty-two CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber, driving a car laden with explosives, attacked their convoy in Kashmir's Pulwama district. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

JeM, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, claimed the responsibility for the attack.

