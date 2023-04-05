Public sector company develops Titanium alloys that will make battle tanks lighter
New Delhi: The public sector metallurgy division of the Defence Ministry known as Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (Midhani) has created a titanium alloys hub employing cutting-edge titanium casting technology.
According to Midhani CMD Dr. SK Jha, this technology is expected to reduce the weight of main battle tanks.
Low maintenance costs are a result of titanium alloys’ exceptional corrosion resistance and high strength-to-weight ratio.
It appears that the titanium alloy hub has been produced for the Zorawar Light Tank, which has been jointly designed by the DRDO and private sector company L&T.
The Zoarawar Light Tank is currently undergoing construction rollout and is expected to go into the trial phase later this year.
