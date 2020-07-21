PSEB Class 12 results 2020 declared: Punjab board announces Plus Two results; check at pseb.ac.in

According to reports, around 3.5 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. The merit list will not be announced.

PSEB Class 12 results | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 12 exam results. Students can check their scores on the official website pseb.ac.in.

Here are the steps to check your PSEB Class 12 exam results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020’ link

Step 3: Enter and submit roll number and other details

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Last year, the PSEB Class 12 was declared on 11 May.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the board had to cancel a few papers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The PSEB decided to evaluate students' performance based on the best three criteria.

Among the exams which have been conducted, the average of the highest marks in three subjects will be calculated for every student calculated and the scores will be given on the basis of the same.

The report also stated that the passing marks have been changed this year. Instead of the requirement to score 33 percent marks in both their and practicals for every subject, a student now has to score at least 20 percent in both practicals and theory and a combined score of 33 percent to clear the exams.

According to a Times Now report, no merit list will be announced this year.