The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had announced the results of Class 10 and Class 8 on 17 May via zoom meetings. On Tuesday, 18 May, the board has released the scorecards on the official website. Those who have appeared for the exams can visit the site to check and download their individual scores. Earlier, only the figures of the pass percentage were announced.

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download their scorecards:

Visit the website On the homepage, go to the ‘Latest Updates’ section Go to the ‘Matriculation/Middle Examination Result 2021’ tab Now, click on the matriculation link Enter roll number or name and check your result Print a copy and save it for future reference

Direct link for Class 10 result:

Direct link for Class 8 result:

The board has also made a facility to get the result via SMS. To get the scorecard on your mobile, type PB10 <Roll No> and send it to 5676750. For example, PB10 1014500001 and send it to 5676750.

A minimum of 33 percent marks is required in individual subjects to pass the examinations. The aggregate pass percentage of all the subjects should also be 33 percent or more.

This year, a total of 3,21,384 students had appeared for the Class 10 exams. Out of which, 3, 21,163 candidates have passed the examinations. The overall pass percentage of the matriculation exam is 99.93 percent. The pass percentage of girls is 99.94 percent as compared to boys whose pass percentage is 99.92 percent.

As per the notification, the board will announce the class 12 result soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for further updates.