The scorecards were based on the Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation because exams were cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19

Punjab Board Results 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results for Class 8 and Class 10 examinations through zoom meetings today, 17 May.

The scorecards have been prepared based on the Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) because the examinations for both the classes were cancelled owing to the second wave of COVID-19 .

The result will be uploaded on the website pseb.ac.in on 18 May from 8 am onwards.

Once released, students can follow these simple steps to download their results:

Step 1: Visit the website, www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your name or roll number

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Check it

Step 5: Save a copy. If required, take a printout

As per the notification, around 99.93 percent of students have passed in Class 10. In total, 3,21,163 students have passed out of the 3, 21,384 candidates who have appeared for the exams.

Also, the result of government schools is better than the affiliated and associated schools.

Similarly, around 99.88 percent of students have passed in Class 8. A total of 3,07,272 students have taken the examination out of which 3,06,894 candidates have passed. As per PSEB Chairman Yograj, this is the first time when the pass percentage of 99.93 has been achieved in Class 10.

Students, who have got compartment in few subjects or want to appear for improvement papers, will be allowed to do so once the COVID-19 situation improves in the state. The board will review the situation at a later stage keeping in mind all the guidelines and directives of the state and central governments.

After that, new dates will be announced at least two months in advance. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website, pseb.ac.in, for further updates.