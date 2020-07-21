PSEB Pass Percentage 2020: 90.98% students clear Punjab Class 12 exam; girls fare better than boys

This year, the pass percentage is 90.98%. Girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 94.82%, while the pass percentage of boys is 90.99%

PSEB Pass Percentage 2020: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the class 12 exam results today (21 July, Tuesday) at 11 am on its official website — pseb.ac.in. This year, the pass percentage is 90.98%.

Around 3.5 lakh students appeared for the exams. This year, 94.32 percent of government school students and 91.84 percent of Affiliated schools students have passed the Punjab board exam while 87.04 percent of students who passed the exams are from associated schools.

According to Hindustan Times, Class 12 students from the Science stream have secured the highest pass percentage at 94.82 percent. In the Commerce stream, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 91.05 percent.

In Arts, 92.87 percent of students passed the PSEB 12th exam, while 88.81 percent passed from the Vocational stream.

Girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 94.82 percent, while the pass percentage of boys is 90.99 percent, reports Careers360.

How to check PSEB Class 12 exam results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020’ link

Step 3: Enter and submit roll number and other details

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only three exams could be conducted. The PSEB class 12 results have reportedly been calculated based on the exams that were conducted before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Times Now reported that the PSEB will not release a merit list this year.

In 2019, more than three lakh students had written the class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage was 86.41 percent.

Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 90.86 percent. Boys had scored a pass percentage of 82.83 percent.